Packers re-sign Perry; cut ties with Hyde and Tretter

The NFL has opened up its free agency, and this has the Green Bay Packers either putting offers on the table, or saying goodbye to nine of their current players.

In the first day of the free agency frenzy, the Packers laid down the cash for Outside Linebacker Nick Perry. Perry signed a 5-year, $60 million deal with the Green and Gold, and for good reason. Perry recorded 11 sacks, 52 tackles, and 1 interception in the 2016-2017 season, and even played an integral roll while sporting a cast on his left arm. Perry said after the announcement, "They want me to be a core guy. I'm one of those core guys that can provide stability. As a rusher, I thin that is one of the best positions that is needed to win a Championship; and I think we have a lot of great things to look forward to doing this year and moving forward."

Also in the first day, the Packers let Safety Micah Hyde, and Center JC Tretter slide.

Hyde signed a 5-year deal for $30 million, and $14 million in guarantees with the Buffalo Bills. Hyde had 4 sacks, 8 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 5 fumble recoveries over four years with the Packers.

Tretter, will also be moving on, the Center will head to the Cleveland Browns on a 3-year deal worth $16.75 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

Jared Cook, Eddie Lacy, Christine Michael, TJ Lang, Datone Jones, and Julius Peppers all remain as free agents through Thursday night.