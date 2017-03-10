7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack

Seven people were injured in an ax attack in the main train station in Dusseldorf, Germany, according to a police spokesperson.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the attack, local police said in a press conference. The suspect, a 35-year-old from the former Yugoslavia, had tried to escape by jumping down from one level to another inside the station, police said. He was injured in that attempt and was hospitalized.

Three of the victims were seriously injured, police said.

Police described the suspect as "apparently" having "mental health problems." The preliminary investigation indicates that he acted alone, police said.

Regional police said on Twitter that Dusseldorf's station is currently closed due to a "comprehensive" police response there. The scene is sealed off while the investigation continues.

Several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the police activity, according to tweets by regional train DB Regio.

Further details were not immediately available. There is no clear motive for the attack, police said.