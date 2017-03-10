Child hit by school bus in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- A 2-year-old boy was struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon in Sheboygan.

It happened along Weeden Creek Road in the parking lot of the Sunnyside Townhouses.

Sheboygan police said the boy wasn't on the Sheboygan County Head Start bus, but ran toward it as it was pulling away. The driver didn't see the child but stopped when witnesses alerted him, police said.

"He was going to keep rolling, but I yelled and started punching the glass window," said Demetrius Young, the victim's uncle. "He stopped. I just jumped under the bus and pulled him away from the bus."

Anthony Gaffney lives just feet away from where the accident happened.

"He was crying, and there was a lot of screaming going on," Gaffney said.

The boy's family told WISN 12 News reporter Ben Hutchison that the boy's name is Eli Simon and that he had a fractured leg.

Neighbors also talked about how kids are always playing in the parking lot, and they worried this day would come.

"What goes through my mind is they need to stop letting buses come in these lots," Young said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.