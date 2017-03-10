No. 1 Amazon bestseller: 266 blank pages on why to vote Democrat

(CNN) -- Looking for a quick vacation read? It doesn't get any quicker than Michael J. Knowles' "Reasons To Vote For Democrats" -- all of the pages are blank.

Knowles is a Yale graduate and correspondent for the Daily Wire, a conservative website. He self-published the book, which contains only headers and a bibliography, along with 266 empty pages. The book, a clear attempt to troll Democrats, has set the internet on fire and vaulted to the No. 1 bestseller spot on Amazon.

"What's really great about this book, you can go cover to cover in about 15, 20 seconds," Knowles said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

The book's Amazon page touts it as "the most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date."

"'Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide' is a political treatise sure to stand the test of time," the description reads. "A must-have addition to any political observer's coffee table."

It ends with a one-word review from conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro: "Thorough."

"It took a very long time to research this book," Knowles said. "When I observed their record and reasons to vote for them -- on reasons of economics or foreign policy or homeland security or civil rights and so on -- I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank."

A similar work for the opposite side of the political spectrum debuted back in November. David King's "Why Trump Deserves Trust, Respect & Admiration," another book of blank pages, is currently rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

"Despite years of research, we could not find anything to say on this subject, so please feel free to use this book for notes," the description reads. One of the top comments calls the book "insightful and inspired."