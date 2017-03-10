Surveillance video captures girl being blown away by high winds

LYNDHURST, OHIO -- It almost looks like a real-life scene from the 'Wizard of Oz.'

A 4-year-old girl was literally blown away by a huge gust of wind in Lyndhurst, Ohio on Wednesday.

High winds blew across much of the Upper Midwest, hitting Wisconsin, Michigan and northern Ohio particularly hard. Gusts were reported in some areas near 50 mph.

Brittany Garder shared this wild home surveillance video with ABC Action News. Cameras captured her daughter Madison walk to the front door. Madison had her hand on the door when a gust of wind - pushed the door and swept her off her feet!

"It all happened so fast. I just saw her at the corner of my eye flying," Gardner said.

The good news, Madison was not hurt, just a little shocked.

The video shows Madison with one tight grip. She held on to her mom's cell phone and didn't let go of the door.

"I had to pry her off the door and bring her inside," Gardner said.

Gardner posted the video on her Facebook page and has been viewed more than 37,000 times.

Madison has watched the video several times and can now laugh about it, according to Gardner.

She even asks her mom if she can fly now.