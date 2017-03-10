Packers' Peppers to sign with Carolina Panthers

Julius Peppers is headed home.

The agent for the free agent linebacker tweeted Friday that Peppers is signing with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers drafted him second overall in 2002.

Peppers spent eight seasons in Carolina before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2010.

The five-time Pro Bowler came to Green Bay in 2014 after being released by the Bears.

Peppers ranks fifth on the NFL's career sacks list with 143.5.

He turned 37 in January.

Peppers is the third member of the Packers to leave in free agency since Thursday.

Offensive lineman J.C. Tretter signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive back Micah Hyde went to the Buffalo Bills.