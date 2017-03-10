Gander Mountain files for Chapter 11, 32 stores to close

Gander Mountain and some of its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement Friday, Gander Mountain says it experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of online shopping.

As a result of the company's strategic review, 32 under performing retail locations will begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks.

Here's a list of store closings:

Texas (10) - Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

Alabama (4) - Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia (3) - Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois (3) - Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana (2) - Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota (3) - Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York (1) - New Hartford

North Carolina (2) - Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee (1) - Chattanooga

West Virginia (1) - Charleston

Wisconsin (2) - Eau Claire, Germantown



The court's protections will also enable the company to manage the sale process on an expedited basis while protecting the interests of customers, employees and other stakeholders.

Gander Mountain is talking with a number of parties interested in a going-concern sale and expects to solicit bids prior to an auction to be held in late April 2017.

The company expects to conduct normal business operations and continue paying employees on time and in full along with provide employee benefits.

Gander Mountain is the nation's largest outdoor retail network with stores across 26 states.