City of Loyal clears out to watch girls basketball team in Green Bay

The Loyal Lady Greyhounds are headed to the WIAA Division 5 Championship game, and the entire city is behind them.

Most the community took the Friday off to watch the girls courtier in Green Bay.



Most of the school did as well. Administrators said there were only 14 students and 16 staff members on campus.



But Greyhound pride rang strong.



"Signs supporting the team in every single window that's available," said Marc Lindgren, who works in town and graduated from the high school a decade ago. "It's cool."



Every shop on Main Street had good luck signs posted in the windows.



At the spots that stayed open, employees were glued to the screen.



The whole city, whether they were in Green Bay or holding down the fort downtown, were behind the Lady Greyhounds.

The team won the Rush to the Resch Contest for D5 teams - which means it sold the most presale tickets of any team in its division, earning $2000 for its school.

Congrats to Loyal on winning the D5 Rush to the Resch Contest! They earned $2000 by selling the most presale tickets! Way to go! #wiaagb pic.twitter.com/EmuPIFnkLJ — WIAA Tournaments (@wiaawistate) March 10, 2017



"It's just been crazy," said Lindgren. "Everybody's been behind them. They don't care if they win or not, they just enjoy it."



"It's a first for the girls," said Shelly Saindon, co-owner of Red Door Saloon. "It's exciting for the town."



Loyal defeated Bangor 44-24.