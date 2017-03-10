1 dead in Price County house fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 dead in Price County house fire

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
TOWN OF FIFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

One person is dead after an early morning fire Friday in Price County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials responded to the house, engulfed in flames, in the Town of Fifield. 

One person was found dead in the home, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The fire remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Names are not being released at this time.

