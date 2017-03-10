Stevens Point teen convicted in armed robbery of Rosholt store

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 17-year-old Stevens Point teen pleaded no contest Friday to four felonies in the armed robbery of a Rosholt convenience store using a stolen vehicle, according to online Portage County court records.

Randall Lehman Jr. was convicted of armed robbery with threat of force, vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fleeing and eluding an officer, court records said. Prosecutors dismissed four other charges in the plea deal. He is to be sentenced May 16.

The incident at The Store happened about 10 p.m. Nov. 18 involving two masked males who brandished handguns, Sheriff Mike Lucas said.

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested as the suspected gunmen, the sheriff said.

Lehman was accused of operating the stolen sports utility vehicle that crashed fleeing the scene after reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph, Lukas said.

The SUV was reported stolen from Stevens Point. After the crash, deputies discovered what Lukas called "the two facsimile firearms" that were used in the robbery.