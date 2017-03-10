Antigo cheese takes top honors at U.S. Cheese Championship - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Antigo cheese takes top honors at U.S. Cheese Championship

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
ANTIGO (WAOW) - A specialty cheese made in Antigo takes top honors at the U.S. Cheese Championships in Green Bay.

And cheeses from Thorp and Weyauwega finished right behind it. 

The Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano, by master cheese-maker Mike Matucheski, earned the grand champion prize on Thursday night.

"It is such an honor. This is a great cheese. It is sweet and creamy and the black pepper gives it some bite," Matucheski said.

The Antigo plant has made the black pepper cheese for 10 years, he said, and it's among nearly 30 cheeses made by 100 workers.

The U.S. championship is considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the country. Sartori also won the title in 2009.

 A cheddar from Weyauwega and a gouda from Thorp were first and second runners-up. 

There were 2,300 contestants from 33 states in the competition.

   

