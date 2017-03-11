Three men face federal drug charges on Menominee Indian Reservat - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three men face federal drug charges on Menominee Indian Reservation

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
KESHENA, WI (WAOW) -- A federal grand jury indicted three men who were involved in drug trafficking and other offenses on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

31-year-old Woody Nahquaddy, 30-year-old Mitchell Oshkosh and 23-year-old Austin Kaquatosh face charges for possession with intent to deliver a marijuana-like synthetic over the course of nearly two years.

The men, who live on the reservation, each face a maximum sentence of 20-years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine and between 3-years and a lifetime of supervised released.

Nahquaddy is further charged with possession of a firearm and could face up to life in prison.

