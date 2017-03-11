Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Time marches on, with a bit more skip this weekend.

Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the United States, so it's best to advance your clocks by 60 minutes before bed.

You'll lose an hour's sleep Saturday night, but gain more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 5.

The Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology says daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.