6 Madison schools test positive for lead in drinking water

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Madison School District officials say drinking fountains at six schools have lead levels higher than the national standard.

District facilities manager Chad Wiese tells the Wisconsin State Journal the district tested drinking fountains at East High School, Blackhawk and Sherman Middle schools, and Gompers, Lapham and Lowell Elementary schools. All of the schools had at least one fountain with lead levels higher than the national standard of 15 parts per billion.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say there's no safe blood lead level for children. Even small amounts in the bloodstream can cause slowed growth and irreversible brain damage.

Wiese says the district began testing drinking fountains' lead levels after receiving questions from staff and parents. He says lead testing isn't mandatory.

