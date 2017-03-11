Milwaukee police employee, woman dead in double shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee police employee, woman dead in double shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a man who worked at the Milwaukee Police Department and a woman are dead after a double shooting on the city's northwest side.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the call about 3 p.m. Saturday. Police spokesman Sgt. Timothy Gauerke says a 47-year-old man died at the scene and a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say the incident is related to domestic violence and police are not looking for any suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

