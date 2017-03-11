UPDATE: Two possible causes for Wausau duplex fire

The cause of a fire at a Wausau duplex has been narrowed down to two possibilities.

The fire happened Saturday on the 400 block of Prospect Avenue.

According to Lt. Brian Stahl of the Wausau Fire Department, careless smoking or electrical problems likely sparked the early evening blaze.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but two families were displaced after the fire.

The family on the second floor is able to return to the home while the first floor remains closed.

A house fire broke out Saturday evening on the 400 block of Prospect Avenue in Wausau.

Crews responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

A heavy police and fire department presence was outside the home, with Prospect Avenue closed north of East Thomas Street.

Lt. Nathan Pekarske with the Wausau Police Department confirms that nobody was hurt in the house. Wausau Fire Battalion chief Paul Czarapata said four people from two different families were displaced in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the the two families.

No other information is available at this time.