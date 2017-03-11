RV and camping show returns to Central Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

RV and camping show returns to Central Wisconsin

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -

As warmer weather is right around the corner, thousands are ready to gear up for some outdoor fun. 

The 7th annual RV and Camping Show was held at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center in Rothschild on Saturday. 

Dozens of dealers came out to show off the hottest new items for someone's next trip in the great outdoors. 

Chuck Collins is the show producer and said that there are many reasons why outdoor shows are typically held at the end of winter. 

"[It's] new models and people are anxious to get into the spring and summer," he said. "That's why we have shows this time of year." 

The show wraps up on Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.