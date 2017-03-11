RV and camping show returns to Central Wisconsin

As warmer weather is right around the corner, thousands are ready to gear up for some outdoor fun.

The 7th annual RV and Camping Show was held at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center in Rothschild on Saturday.

Dozens of dealers came out to show off the hottest new items for someone's next trip in the great outdoors.

Chuck Collins is the show producer and said that there are many reasons why outdoor shows are typically held at the end of winter.

"[It's] new models and people are anxious to get into the spring and summer," he said. "That's why we have shows this time of year."

The show wraps up on Sunday.