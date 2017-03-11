Hmong community stands up to hate

After a hate-motivated stand-off in Junction City last week against a man's Hmong neighbor and a letter sent to Rep. Katrina Shankland's office asking her to deport all Hmong people, the community held an open dialogue Saturday to address the issue.

It was the 23rd Annual Hmong Conference held at UW-Stevens Point.

The theme of the conference changes every year with this year's being about taboo in American society and traditional Hmong culture.

Long Xiong is the vice president of the Hmong and Southeast Asian Club for the University who helped organize this year's conference. He said the black cloud of hate over the last week is a major topic of discussion.

"Even though it is a separate sort of topic, it kind of just tightly knits everything together," he said. We are not going to go anywhere if we don't talk about it."

Representatives from the family involved in the Junction City stand-off were at the conference to show their support for change in the community.

Bruce Thao was the keynote speaker at the conference who said the letter and stand-off speak to a bigger picture in America.

"[It's] tied to a broader, widespread phenomenon of hate and anti-immigration," Thao said. "We have an opportunity here to have conversations."

The spokesperson for the Junction City family said they are no longer living in the neighborhood because they do not feel safe at their home.