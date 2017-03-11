Rothschild Blues Cafe helps veterans in need - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rothschild Blues Cafe helps veterans in need

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -

Hundreds of people came together at the Rothschild Pavilion on Saturday afternoon for the annual Blues Cafe concert. 

Organizers say the concert is a sign for the warm weather to come. 

One group that was invited to the concert was taking donations to give veterans the of music. 

The group is called Guitars for Vets and organizers like Erin Mendoza said music is a great therapy for those who fought for our country. 

"[It's] mainly around PTSD because it's a soothing coping mechanism for veterans," Mendoza said. 

Bands were supporting the cause by giving shout-outs to the group while performing in the hopes of raising thousands for the cause.

