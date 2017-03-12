Loyal comes back from 13-point deficit to win Division 5 State title

After falling behind by 13 to open the second-half against the Milwaukee Academy of Science, the Loyal girls basketball team rallied to win by 13, 74-61, capturing the first girls' State title in school history.

This win was a family affair for Loyal. Leading scorer Karsyn Reuth is the daughter of head coach Mike Rueth.

Fellow senior Morgan Reinwand's mom is an assistant coach -- all were very emotional following the day's monumental victory.



"Playing for your parents teams... It's been a long four years but it really flew by fast," Reinwand said. "I wouldn't want to play for anyone else."

"They're great kids," Coach Reuth said with tears.

It was a two-point game at the half with Milwaukee Academy leading, 30-28. The Novas -- lead by sophomore Shemera Williams, who scored a game-high 33 points -- came out of the break red-hot, jumping out to a 13-point lead. With less than eight minutes left to play, the Greyhounds locked in, rallied and took a 51-50 lead with less than five to go. From there, the Greyhound would turn a 1-point lead into a 13-point margin of victory. Reuth led Loyal with 25 points while Reinwand added 23 for the Greyhounds, who finished the season 24-4.

The school will hold a welcome home celebration for girls at 3 tomorrow.

