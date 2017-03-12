SPASH knocks off top-ranked Oshkosh North for third-straight Sta - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPASH knocks off top-ranked Oshkosh North for third-straight State tournament bid

Posted:

The defending Division 1 State Champions the SPASH Panthers defeated one-seed Oshkosh North in the D1 Sectional final today, 76-61, clinching a third-consecutive State tournament bid. Junior Drew Blair led the Panthers with 33 points, while fellow junior Joey Houser finished with 22. The loss was Oshkosh's first of the season.

SPASH will take on Madison Memorial next week in the D1 State semifinal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 2 Sectional Final: La Crosse Central 92, Wausau East 53

Division 4 Sectional Final: Roncalli 50, Stratford 32

Division 5 Sectional Final: Marshfield Columbus Catholic 68, Gresham 62

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.