SPASH knocks off top-ranked Oshkosh North for third-straight State tournament bid

The defending Division 1 State Champions the SPASH Panthers defeated one-seed Oshkosh North in the D1 Sectional final today, 76-61, clinching a third-consecutive State tournament bid. Junior Drew Blair led the Panthers with 33 points, while fellow junior Joey Houser finished with 22. The loss was Oshkosh's first of the season.

SPASH will take on Madison Memorial next week in the D1 State semifinal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 2 Sectional Final: La Crosse Central 92, Wausau East 53

Division 4 Sectional Final: Roncalli 50, Stratford 32

Division 5 Sectional Final: Marshfield Columbus Catholic 68, Gresham 62