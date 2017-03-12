Wisconsin Republicans clash on fetal tissue approach

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers who for years have sought to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in the state are now bickering among themselves over what to do.

Two GOP factions have formed in the Legislature on the issue.

One supports banning the use of aborted fetal tissue outright. That approach has the backing of anti-abortion groups.

The other wants a more limited effort that targets just the sale of fetal tissue.

Supporters believe that approach could win over enough moderates to garner passage.

As Republicans line up behind one or the other, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are staying mum on possible compromises.

The bills have some overlap. Both would require cremating or burying aborted fetal remains.

Democrats and university researchers fervently oppose both.

