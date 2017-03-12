Owner: Home destroyed after house fire in Marathon Co.

No one is hurt after a house fire in the Town of Rietbrock Saturday night, according to Marathon County Lt. Ted Knoeck.

The Athens Fire Department along with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office responded to a home at 1033 Townline Road around 8:30 p.m.

The owner of the home, Larry Framke, told Newsline 9 Sunday morning the damage to his house was so bad the home had to be leveled.

He said when the fire started he was upstairs and smelled smoke, when he reached the basement smoke was pouring from the home and he got outside. Framke believes the fire started in the chimney.

Knoeck said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious. The official cause is under investigation. No other information is being released at this time.