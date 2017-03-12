Firefighter injured in crash on way to fire dies of injuries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania fire department official injured in a crash while responding to a fatal fire has died of his injuries.

The Harrisburg fire department said Lt. Dennis DeVoe died Saturday evening "surrounded by his family and close friends." He was a 21-year veteran of the department.



Fire Chief Brian Enterline said DeVoe was on his way to the station to pick up his gear before heading to the scene of the fire when his vehicle was hit at an intersection.

Officials said the other vehicle was reported stolen, and its driver was arrested on aggravated assault and other charges.



The Harrisburg fire was blamed on a recharging hoverboard. The blaze killed 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes and critically injured two other girls. A man and a youth also were injured.