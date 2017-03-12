Former Packers OL Lang to sign with Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers right guard T.J. Lang will sign with the Detroit Lions in free agency, according to a tweet by his agent.

Lang was a favorite of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who voiced his desire for the team to re-sign the lineman who was voted to his first Pro Bowl last year.

The 29 year-old Lang is reportedly taking a 3-year deal to return to his hometown. He grew up near Detroit and played college football at Eastern Michigan University.

Lang made a name for himself through his toughness during 8 seasons in Green Bay. He battled back quickly from a broken foot last season, and has played through hip ailments.

Lang re-injured his foot in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was very emotional after the game knowing that his Packers tenure may have been ending with free agency approaching.