March snowstorm moving into Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Winter is making a comeback in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says up to 8 inches of snow is possible in the Milwaukee area by Tuesday afternoon.

Up to 9 inches of snow could fall in southwestern Wisconsin by early Monday.

Snow was spreading east into western Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Most of southern Wisconsin and part of northwestern Wisconsin will be under a winter weather advisory. Gusty winds will blow around the dry, powdery snow, making it hard to see on the roads.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports morning commuters should be prepared for difficult driving conditions Monday and Tuesday.