March snowstorm moving into Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

March snowstorm moving into Wisconsin

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Winter is making a comeback in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says up to 8 inches of snow is possible in the Milwaukee area by Tuesday afternoon.

Up to 9 inches of snow could fall in southwestern Wisconsin by early Monday.

Snow was spreading east into western Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Most of southern Wisconsin and part of northwestern Wisconsin will be under a winter weather advisory. Gusty winds will blow around the dry, powdery snow, making it hard to see on the roads.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports morning commuters should be prepared for difficult driving conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.