Badgers receive No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament, Marquette a 10

After a loss in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, the Wisconsin Badgers have received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Virginia Tech in the round of 64.

If the Badgers win, they will likely get defending National Champion Villanova. The Wildcats are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Wisconsin's first and second round games will be played in Buffalo, NY. The first round game is on Thursday at 8:40 p.m. on CBS. T second round game would be on Saturday at a time to be announced.

Marquette received a No. 10 seed in that same region. The Golden Eagles will play No. 7 South Carolina in the first round. The game will be played in Greenville, SC at 8:50 p.m. on Friday evening. Marquette's second round game would be on Sunday.

To view the bracket, click here.