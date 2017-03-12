Celebration held for Loyal girls basketball after state title

After a thrilling victory on Saturday to walk away with the Division five state championship, the Loyal High School girls basketball were honored with a celebration on their home court.

Hundreds of people packed the Loyal High School gymnasium to congratulate the young women on their victory.

Players said that the support from all over has been amazing.

"Bigger schools they don't have everyone because they have so many people," said Senior Morgan Reinwand. "But in a small town like this, everyone knows you and it's great."

"It feels really great knowing our community backs us up all the way," said fellow Senior Karsyn Rueth.

The Greyhounds edged out Milwaukee Academy of Science in a 74-61 victory to take home the gold ball.