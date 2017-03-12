Solitary confinement prison cell on display in Wausau church

A former Wisconsin prisoner has designed a replica of a solitary confinement prison cell that was on display at the First Universalist Unitarian Church in Wausau on Sunday.

The display is an exact reproduction of an isolation cell used at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

The cell's designer is Talib Akbar of Madison, who spent 17 years in prison with ten stints in solitary confinement.

Akbar said that he once spent almost an entire year inside a cell that looked just like the one on display.

Since being released in 2013, Akbar has become an advocate against solitary confinement. He is part of an organization called Ex-Prisoners Organizing.

He said this kind of punishment in the prison system needs to go, as in can be detrimental to a person's mental health.

"A lot of people sent to solitary confinement are mentally ill," he said. "Solitary confinement should not be used as a housing crisis for people who have mental conditions."

Newsline 9 reached out to several jails in the area for comment on the use of solitary confinement, but nobody was available for an interview.