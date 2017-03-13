Conway suggests surveillance of Trump went beyond phones

ALPINE, N.J. (AP) -- Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is suggesting that alleged government surveillance of President Donald Trump during his campaign may have gone beyond the tapping of phones.

Conway tells New Jersey's Bergen County Record "there are many ways to surveil each other." She says "you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets -- any number of ways." Conway didn't offer the newspaper any evidence to support the remark.

It follows Trump's claim earlier this month that former President Barack Obama had Trump's "wires tapped" at Trump Tower before the election. Trump hasn't provided evidence and Obama has denied the charge.

FBI director James Comey has privately urged the Justice Department to dispute Trump's claim but has not come forward to do so himself.