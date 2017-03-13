School district advises families what to do if ICE agents show up at their door

A Walworth County school district sent out a warning this week about what to do if immigration agents come to the door.

It was a clear and pointed message to the Delavan-Darien School community: If immigration agents knock, don't open the door, don't sign or say anything and fight back.

It caught a lot of parents by surprise.

"I was surprised to receive that and have the school district giving advice on how to deal with a non-academic situation," parent Sara Deschner said.

But school leaders said it had to be done.

"Some of our students were afraid to come to school," Delavan-Darien Superintendent Dr. Robert Crist said.

Crist sent out the information about immigration laws to a school community where the Hispanic student enrollment is 48 percent -- among the highest in the state. Most of them are first-generation. He said fear is growing.

"What happens if parents are picked up at a factory in Milwaukee and the kids are in school? Kids go home and nobody's home. What happens there?" Crist said.

"Are your counselors or teachers hearing this from students?" WISN-TV reporter Kent Wainscott asked.

"Some are, but some students are just afraid to talk to anybody," Crist said.

Tighter immigration enforcement has some in the community on edge.

"With the circumstances that are right now, they're really scared of what could happen," said Gerardo Martinez, whose brother is a student.

And it's being felt in the schools.

The superintendent said the fear that many of the students there, and their families, are experiencing is having a direct impact on student learning.

"That affects a person's ability to pay attention and learn," Crist said.

Crist said he expects some pushback on his actions, but many there said they welcome the information.

"It's good for us, this information," community member Wendy Garcia said.

"I don't think it's a bad thing to be prepared. More information is powerful, you know?" Macie Hill said.

The latest census numbers show nearly a third of Delavan's overall population is Hispanic.