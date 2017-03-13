Head-shaving, parading and racing for St. Patrick's Day

It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and in honor of the holiday, every year a group of generous and brave people make a big donation.

Dozens gathered at the Coliseum Bar in Madison Sunday to shave their heads to support kids with cancer. This year organizers say they've raised more than $40-thousand for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which donates to childhood cancer research.

More than 30 people of all ages and some women shaved their heads.

"Everybody started filing in, we see a lot of the same people each year and it's kind of a reunion," says Jon Byrd, with Madison Fire Department and Local 311, which organizes the fundraiser. "We all get together, we watch each other shave our heads, we kind of make fun of each other, but deep down we know what the cause is, to help those children who are sick."

The St. Baldrick's tradition has been going for 12 years in Madison.



Downtown Madison was also transformed to a sea of green Sunday as people starting celebrating the holiday early.

Thousands lined a parade route around the Capitol Square in the afternoon for the 20th year of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Madison.



Earlier, about 5-thousand runners took to State Street for the Madison Shamrock Shuffle. The 5k and 10k runs kicked off in the morning near Frances Street. Money raised at the race goes to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.