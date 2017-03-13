Arrest made in New Years Dollar General armed robbery - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Arrest made in New Years Dollar General armed robbery

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

An arrest was made in connection with a Jan. 1 armed robbery after a traffic stop Friday in Rib Mountain, according to the Everest Metro Police Department.

Phillip David Spiller, 44, is suspected of entering Dollar General in Schofield, demanding money and running off, police said.

He displayed what appeared to be a firearm, demanded money from an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in January.

The arrest was made after a two and a half month investigation, police said.

Spiller is due to make his initial appearance in court at 2 p.m. Monday.

