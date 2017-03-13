3 arrested in Marathon Co. meth bust

Three people were arrested Thursday after two traffic stops and the search of a home resulted in the discovery of $23,500 worth of methamphetamine in Marathon County.

Casey T. Graham, 34, Rebecca M. Torgerson, 36 both of Weston and Mee N. Vang, 32, of Minneapolis face various charges after an investigation led to the seizure of half a pound of meth.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 4300 block of Schofield Avenue in Weston, police said.

Police said they also seized suspected MDMA tablets, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and over $1,700.

Charges include possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking.

All three are in custody at the Marathon County Jail awaiting court proceedings in connection with the investigation.

No additional information was released at this time.