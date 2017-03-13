UPDATE: Trial of Kristopher Torgerson gets underway in Marathon County

An emotional day in court Tuesday for the start of a Marathon County murder trial. 37-year-old Kristopher Torgerson is accused of murdering 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010 and leading investigators to her body in 2014.

Seven people testified Tuesday. Witnesses said Torgerson went to Low's home looking for cocaine before he killed her and buried her body in a wooded area in Forest County.

Witness Ellysa Clendenning told the jury she remembers seeing blood stains on the carpeting when she went into the home on Oct. 10, 2010.

Day one of the trail focused on the days leading up to Low's disappearance. Friends testified that they saw Low the day and night before she went missing.

Many questions were aimed at whether the door to the building was locked.

Friends said they knew Low and her boyfriend at the time were selling cocaine.

Prosecutors urged the jury to look past Low selling drugs. The defense asked jurors to listen to all of the evidence and to remember this case is about getting justice for Low.

The State will continue to call witnesses to testify Wednesday.

An Eau Claire County jury was selected Monday for the trial of Kristopher Torgerson, the 37-year-old prison inmate charged with killing Stephanie Low in October 2010, according to court records.

Attorneys picked nine men and six women, including three alternates, in Eau Claire County to hear the evidence. Three jurors are retired, the rest between 30 and 40 years old.

Attorneys will make opening statements to the jury when the trial returns to Wausau Tuesday with testimony from witnesses also expected to start.

Torgerson - nicknamed Spider and serving an unrelated prison sentence - is accused of killing Low in 2010 after going to her Wausau apartment looking for money in what prosecutors say was connected to drugs. He led investigators to her body in a shallow, rock-covered grave near Wabeno in September 2014.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks at the Marathon County Courthouse.