Pre-school student who got kidney from teacher is now home

Lyla Carreyn, the 5-year-old who got a kidney from her 4K teacher, is finally back home.

Lyla's mom, Dena, says she was discharged Saturday night. The little girl has been in the hospital since February 21, a day before her transplant surgery. She did have some complications after surgery, including an infection that was hard for doctors to treat.

Dena Carreyn says a highlight for Lyla right now is wearing footie pajamas! When Lyla had her dialysis tube in her stomach, she couldn't wear anything that covered her belly. Dena says the first thing Lyla did when she got home was change into footie pajamas.

Dena says Lyla also spent the weekend drinking all the water she wanted. Her fluid intake was extremely limited while on dialysis and because of her kidney failure.

Dena admits although they're grateful Lyla is now home, she has a long road ahead. She will still need to take more than 15 medications daily and have labs drawn three times a week. If her results show any sign of infection or rejection, Lyla will be re-admitted to American Children's Family Hospital.

Lyla's 4K teacher, Beth Battista, got tested after seeing a Facebook post a little girl at her school needed a new kidney. After Lyla joined Ms. Beth's 4K class this year, they found out she was a match.