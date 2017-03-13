UPDATE: Rhinelander man in court for firing shots at an apartment complex

UPDATE: 46-year-old Steven Fletcher appeared via video in court Monday afternoon.

The judge set a $30,000 cash bond.

He is not allowed to have contact with the victim of the incident, have alcohol nor visit any taverns.

Fletcher is due back in court for his initial appearance on March 20th.

-------

A Rhinelander man was arrested Saturday for firing shots at an apartment complex in the Town of Pelican, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The call came in just before midnight. When authorities arrived on scene, deputies identified the shooter as 46-year-old Steven Fletcher.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows Fletcher was trying to shoot someone in the apartment complex.

No one was hurt.

Charges of 1st degree attempted homicide, disorderly conduct, burglary, and intoxicated use of a firearm have been referred to the District Attorney's office.

The investigation is ongoing.