Slippery conditions cause fatal Portage Co. car crash

One person is dead after a car crash Monday morning in Portage County.

72-year-old Carol Paur from Waupaca was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries after her car crashed into a tree in a ditch.

Sheriff's officials said they were called to I-39 near the Janick Circle overpass in Stevens Point around 8:45 Monday morning for reports of a car crash.

Officials said the the car was traveling northbound when the driver lost control and slid into the ditch hitting the highway fence and two trees. Speed and slippery road conditions were factors in the crash.

Carol's husband, 61-year-old Randolph Paur was a passenger in the car, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.