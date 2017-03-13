Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy

OMAHA, NE (AP) -

Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.
   
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
   
Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It's stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.
   
Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. It has stores in 22 states.

