Department store chain Gordmans files for bankruptcy

Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.



The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It's stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.



Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. It has stores in 22 states.



