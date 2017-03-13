Judge orders preliminary hearing in Marshfield school drug case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders preliminary hearing in Marshfield school drug case

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - The case of a teenager accused of selling drugs near a Marshfield school and park moved forward Monday, according to online Wood County court records.

A judge ordered a preliminary hearing for Tyler Droste, 17, on eight felonies, including three counts of manufacturing and delivering marijuana, two counts of manufacturing and delivering LSD and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. No date was immediately set.

Prosecutors say the crimes took place between Jan. 27 and Feb. 21.

The teen lives just blocks from the Marshfield High School and an elementary school.

