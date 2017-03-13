Timeline: The disappearance of Stephanie Low

Kristopher Torgerson heads to trial in the murder of 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010.

A jury of nine men and six women, including three alternates, was picked in Eau Claire County on Monday to hear the evidence. Three jurors are retired, the rest are between 30 and 40 years old.

Attorneys will make opening statements to the jury Tuesday with testimony from witnesses also expected to start.

It's been more than six years since Low first went missing and nearly three years since Torgerson was charged in her death.

October, 2010: Stephanie Low is reported missing by her mom from her apartment complex in Wausau. It would later be released that police found blood her inside her home. Police also found a safe with cocaine and other evidence of selling drugs.

August, 2012: Torgerson is arrested and held in jail on drug charges. Police announce that he's a person of interest in Low's disappearance.

September, 2014: Torgerson leads investigators a shallow grave beneath a rock in a forest near Wabeno in Forest County. Prosecutors officially charge Torgerson with three felonies including first degree intentional homicide.

March, 2017: The trial begins after months of being pushed back from the original start date. The judge schedules three weeks for the trial and brings in a jury from Eau Claire County.

Throughout the years, Torgerson has maintained his innocence in the death of Low. Prosecutors said Torgerson went to Low's apartment in October, 2010 looking for money and drugs and then killed her. They said two informants admitted to helping Torgerson hide her body in the forest. One is expected to testify that he watched him dig a grave with a shovel.

Witnesses, including Torgerson's ex-wife claim he admitted to killing Low with a knife. He's spent years in prison on drug charges. If found guilty in Low's death, Torgerson would face life in prison.