Chili man, 35, dies in truck crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY (WAOW) - One man is dead after a truck spun out of control in rural Clark County and rolled several times, ejecting two people, the Clark County Sheriff Department said Monday.

Andy Mallory, 35, of Chili died in the crash that happened about 5 p.m. Friday on Starr Road in Township of Lynn, the agency said.

The truck, driven by 35-year-old, Steven R. Faber, spun out of control, entered the ditch and rolled several times.

Neither man wore seatbelts, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Investigators said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the rollover.

Faber was transported by helicopter to a hospital. Mallory died at the scene.