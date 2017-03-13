A closer look at the new Langlade Co. Sheriff

Sheriff Mark Westen has been walking through the doors of the Langlade County Safety building for more than two decades.

But now, he walks upstairs to his desk, where a plaque reading "sheriff" sits front and center.

"It's kind of surreal," Westen said.

Westen has worked for the sheriff's office for 22 years, and he also grew up in Antigo.

He feels that the combination of those experiences help give him strong insight as the sheriff.

"I know the culture of the community," he said. "I certainly know the culture of this agency and what's expected of us."

His biggest goal for the department is getting more officers in uniform.

"Our main priority is to get our staffing levels up where they need to be," said Westen. "We want to make sure that our people are always well-rested and deserve the off time that they have coming to them."

Westen recognizes he's taking on a law enforcement leadership role at a time when officer-involved shootings are growing in North Central Wisconsin.

He said he applauds the officers' efforts in the local cases, and thinks they acted properly.

But he also wants to make sure his men and women do the same.

"My background is very heavy in training," he said. "I fully intend to make sure that our officers, our deputies, receive as much training as possible with regards to use of force."

The new sheriff said he knows a lot of challenges lie ahead, but his biggest fear - is something happening to one of his officers under his watch.