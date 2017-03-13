Rescued dogs redistributed from Oneida Co. Humane Society

Several dogs have been removed from the Oneida County Humane Society and taken to other area shelters, according to the facility's director.

The shelter took on 39 dogs after authorities seized the animals from It Matters to One Animal Rescue in the Town of Sugar Camp in February.

With the influx, the humane society no longer legally had enough space to house the animals there.

The dogs are still in the care of the Oneida County Humane Society. The animals are just living at other shelters until the facility has enough space again.