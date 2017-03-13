2 men collapse, die while clearing snow in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office is investigating two snow-related deaths in Milwaukee.

Authorities say a 64-year-old man collapsed and died Monday while shoveling snow in south Milwaukee. A 76-year-old man also collapsed and died while snow blowing on the city's south side.

All Milwaukee city departments closed early on Monday because of the snowstorm. Many schools in southeastern Wisconsin canceled after-school activities. Schools closed early Monday in Germantown, where a foot of snow has fallen.

In Washington County, the State Patrol tells WTMJ radio that eight to 10 semis were involved a pileup along northbound Highway 41, just south of where the roadway splits with Highway 45.

Up to 10 inches of snow already has fallen in parts of eastern Wisconsin.