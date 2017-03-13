Stevens Point lawmaker wants more notice for placement of sexually violent people

A Stevens Point assembly woman wants more people to be informed when the state is releasing a sex offender.

Democrat Katrina Shankland is calling for change after a 2nd offender, this one from Chippewa County, was placed in Portage County's Town of Alban.

Shankland wants the district attorney and local government leaders to be told about the placement besides just the sheriff.

People in the Town of Alban were upset when the first offender was placed in the community because the home is across the street from a community room used frequently by families.