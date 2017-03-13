Fire engulfs home in Oneida Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire engulfs home in Oneida Co.

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TOWN OF PELICAN (WAOW) -

Two people escaped an early morning fire in Oneida County unhurt Sunday. 

Photos taken of the house, located in the Town of Pelican, show it was engulfed with flames shooting from it.

Two men were inside the home at the time, but managed to escape unharmed.

Rhinelander, Pine Lake, and Pelican Fire Departments all responded to the scene at around 3:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.