Fire engulfs home in Oneida Co.

Two people escaped an early morning fire in Oneida County unhurt Sunday.

Photos taken of the house, located in the Town of Pelican, show it was engulfed with flames shooting from it.

Two men were inside the home at the time, but managed to escape unharmed.

Rhinelander, Pine Lake, and Pelican Fire Departments all responded to the scene at around 3:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.