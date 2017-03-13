Junction City Hmong family scared to return home after stand-off

A Hmong family confronted by a gun-toting neighbor that was angry with Hmong people is no longer living at their Portage County home.

After two racially-motivated acts of hate hit the area just last week, the community is trying to rebuild.

Chai Moua is a spokesperson for the family who said they are no longer living at the home because the family is scared for their lives.

"It's sad that our people have [fled] their homelands to seek safety and now this family has to flee their own home to seek safety," she said. "I think they always sensed that he didn't like Hmong people."

The family's neighbor is 80-year-old Henry Kaminski who was arrested, charged and let out of jail after he allegedly fired shots at the family and said disparaging statements against the Hmong population in Junction City.

It's been a week since that incident and fellow neighbor Bernie Golla still can't believe it happened just steps away from his home.

"[The Hmong family] lived there for 17 years. There's never no problem with them before," he said. "I've known [Kaminski] for quite a few years. I've never heard any bad things about him."

Newsline 9 spoke with Kaminski at his Junction City home on Monday. He declined request for an interview but said there's another side to the story.

He declined to elaborate based on the advice of his attorneys.