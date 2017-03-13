No one is hurt, after garage fire in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) -- Nobody is hurt after a fire caused significant damage to a garage at a duplex in Rib Mountain Monday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Brookfield Lane.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, but no vehicles were inside the garage at the time.

According to authorities, the flames did not spread to the rest of the home, because the doors between the duplex and garage were shut.

The fire has since been put out and the cause is still unknown.