Police and neighbors discuss tenant screening

How to keep drugs out of neighborhoods was the focus of a meeting with Wausau residents and landlords.



Dozens of people showed up Monday including police officers and a real estate agents. They say it's important to screen potential tenants.



This includes looking at Wisconsin circuit court records, checking social media accounts, and asking for non-family references.



City officials say this meeting happened out of growing concern for the community.

"A local landlord came and said 'you know what, we haven't had any problem. We've had pretty good luck, but others in the neighborhood apparently aren't screening as they should, so maybe we should help them out,' " said City of Wausau Alderman Pat Peckham.

Police say if other neighborhood groups would like to hold similar presentations, they are open and willing to doing so.